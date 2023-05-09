CD Wants Tinubu to Restructure Nigeria’s Security Architecture

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Campaign for Democracy (CD), North Central Zone, has suggested that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, should Restructure the country’s security architecture for better performance

Rising from its Executive Committee meeting held in Minna, Niger State, last weekend, the organisation said the restructuring of the nations security architecture will further curb crimes and criminalities.

In a communique released at the end of the meeting, the organisation commended the Nigerian Armed Forces “for taking the battle against insurgency kidnapping banditry to the door steps of the criminals.”

Jointly signed by the Chairman North Central Zone of the organisation Dr Abdullahi A Mohammed and the Secretary General Comrade Abdulwahid Adeniran, the group said the battle against insecurity “is winnable by our gallant military men and officers in the theatre of the war.

“We are looking forward to the swearing-in of the new administration,” he said, and therefore called on all stakeholders to support Tinubu “towards physically and economically restructuring the Nigerian state for the common interest of all.”

The CD asked the federal government and its security agencies to closely watch the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajero, because of his recent comments and activities, which were capable of derailing the installation of a new government in the country on May 29.

The communique described the recent speeches of Comrade Ajaero as “provocative”, adding that, the NLC president was suspected to be colluding with some elements to cause disaffection in the country.

The CD congratulated the governor and deputy governor-elect in Niger State for their victory at the polls and charge them to “partner all relevant stakeholders, civil society organisations religious leaders religious and traditional rulers for the peace and development of the state.

“We appeal to the incoming government to take the welfare of civil servants seriously by providing motivational incentives to improve the working conditions of workers and ensure commensurate take home wages and salaries are paid as and when due,” it stated.