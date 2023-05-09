Buhari Hails Supreme Court Judgment on Osun Guber Poll

Charges citizens to team up with Adeleke to develop state

Appreciates Osun people for contributing to nation’s development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has recognized the Supreme Court’s verdict on the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, as well as the important role of the judiciary in deepening rule of law and democracy.

With the final decision by the nation’s apex court, the president, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, reminded the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand now is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

He, therefore, urged all citizens and residents of the state, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needed to ensure that programmes, policies, plans and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

According to him, “Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the state at the end of litigation.”

Buhari thanked the people of Osun for contributing immensely to the development of the nation, particularly through the state’s rich cultural heritage, the several historic sites and tourist attractions, including the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The president trusted that the government will continue to develop the boundless resources in the State of the Living Spring, complementing the roles of the government at the centre on national development and prosperity.