  • Tuesday, 9th May, 2023

Breaking: FG Approves Transcorp as Preferred Bidder for Abuja Disco

Breaking | 1 hour ago

*Osinbajo inaugurates 240mw Transcorp’s Afam 3-Fast Power Plant 

Peter Uzoho and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government, through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), has approved Transcorp Group as the Preferred bidder for acquisition of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, revealed this Tuesday at the inauguration of the 240 megawatts (MW) Afam 3-Fast Power Plant, owned by Transcorp, in Oyinbo, Rivers State.

Details later

Breaking: FG Approves Transcorp as Preferred Bidder for Abuja Disco

*Osinbajo inaugurates 240mw Transcorp’s Afam 3-Fast Power Plant 

Peter Uzoho and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government, through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), has approved Transcorp Group as the Preferred bidder for acquisition of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, revealed this Tuesday at the inauguration of the 240 megawatts (MW) Afam 3-Fast Power Plant, owned by Transcorp, in Oyinbo, Rivers State.

Details later

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.