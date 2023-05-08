South West Bids for House Deputy Speakership Seat

Lawrence Olaoye writes that some House of Representatives members-elect from the South West are already scheming to become the Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

As Nigerians await the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, and the decision of the National Working Council (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives ‘Congress on the zoning of the leadership positions in the loading 10th National Assembly (ÑASS), there have been groundswell of scramble for the position of the the Senate President and the Deputy as well as those of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

With the President-Elect from the South, and the Vice President-Elect from the North respectively, it is generally believed that the Speaker of 10th House of Representatives will come from the North, while the Deputy Speakership position will go to the South.

There have been inexhaustible debates on which region in the north and south should the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions be zoned based on the regions’ contributions to the eventual victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

While some South West stakeholders and elected lawmakers are insisting that the NASS Deputy Speakership position should come to them, having voted massively for All Progressive Congress(APC) at the just concluded election, some elected members from the South East are of the opinion that political balancing, irrespective of their vote contributions, should take pre-eminence.

However, going by the numerical strength of the APC lawmakers from South West, which is put at 54, compared with the seven members of APC from the South East, there have been avalanche of calls on the party’s leadership to zone the Deputy Speaker’s position to the South West.

Based on the above analysis, some prominent members of the ruling party have begun to canvass for the zoning of the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South West.

Subsequently, some ranking members-elect on the platform of the APC from the South-west have started lobbies in high places for the position of the House Deputy Speaker, having concluded that the Speakership position would definitely go to the North.

Those who have prominently indicated interests in becoming Deputy Speaker include: Hon. Abiodun Adesida, representing Akure South/Akure North of Ondo state. Adesida is a second term member.

But, those knowledgeable in the patterns of emergence of leadership in the Green Chamber believe that experience and acceptability play important roles in the recruitment process in the National Assembly.

Another prominent member-elect eyeing the position of the Deputy Speaker is Hon. (Prince) Akeem Adeyemi representing Afijio/Atiba/Oyowest/Oyo East Federal Constituency.

Adeyemi, the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, a fine and amiable gentleman is the current Chairman of the House Committee on Communications. He is a third-termer having been voted first into the Eighth Assembly. Adeyemi is eminently qualified to vie for the Deputy Speakership.

Another member-elect, ranking and prominent, in the race for the exalted position of the Deputy Speaker is Hon. Abiodun Akinlade from Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency of Ogun state. Akinlade is a fourth-term lawmaker who was a member of the 5th, 6th, 7th and now 10th Assembly.

Akinlade who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology in the 6th and 7th Assembly made indelible marks in the repositioning of the Ministry and Agencies under his supervision.

Apart from him personally declaring to run, members-elect from different zones have queued behind him to emerge as the Deputy Speaker should the position be zoned to the South-west. He is enjoying massive support on the strength of his experience, amiable personality and politics.

Akinlade was a foundation member and National Officer of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a group which worked assiduously for the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential poll.

Until his election for the fourth term, Akinlade was appointed a Federal Commissioner representing Ogun state of the Board of the Federal Character Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker, who was a respected and an experienced member of the parliament once served as Special Adviser to Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Following constant nudging from his colleagues, both old and new, Akinlade has begun to network, spreading his tentacles with a view to getting other members’ support ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in June.

Akinlade, is being acknowledged as the bridge between the old and the new members; a man of capacities with huge legislative experiences and human resources manager.

Hon. Olaide Musliudeen Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, representing Ibadan-North Federal constituency of Oyo state, has also indicated interest in the plum job. Akinremi is a second term member-elect.

He is a grassroots politician and presently the Chairman, House Committee on Science Research Institutes.

There are some other members-elect from the South-West who have yet to throw their hats into the ring for the position of the Deputy Speaker.

While some are still engaging in consultations with critical stakeholders before indicating their interests, others are waiting to get clear signal on the direction of the party’s leadership so as not to jump the gun.

Whichever way, experience and general acceptability are most likely to play pivotal roles in who eventually emerges the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

-Olaoye writes from Abuja