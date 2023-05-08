  • Monday, 8th May, 2023

Sokoto Gov-elect Sets up Committee to Probe Tambuwal Administration

Nigeria

Ahmed Aliyu, governor-elect of Sokoto State, has set up Finance and Debt Verification Committee to probe the administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The 20-member committee is headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Mohammed Idris Gobir.

Aliyu was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The committee was mandated to identify all loans secured by Tambuwal’s government since inception. It will also ascertain if the loans collected were utilized for the purpose they were meant for.

The committee will identify the purpose of the loan, their volume and provide detailed information on all loans collected.

The 20-member committee is among the 18 sub-committees inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Transition Committee, Ambassador Abubakar Sani, Makaman Sokoto.

Tambuwal who has been elected Senator is due to hand over May 29.

