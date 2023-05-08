Over 143 Passengers Escape Death as Max Air Crash-Lands in Abuja

*Further investigations ongoing, NSIB, NAMA, FAAN to unravel cause of incidence

*Airlines cancel flights

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A total of 143 passengers yesterday escaped death when a Max Air aircraft yesterday crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, after its tyre reportedly burst into flames.



The management of Max Air disclosed that all the 143 passengers and an infant on board the aircraft with registration No: 5N-MBD, were in safe condition.

Max Air in a public announcement signed by the management and made available to journalists in Abuja, noted that the flight experienced tyre bursts during landing, after departing from Yola at around 14:05hr and was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00hr.



According to the statement, “we are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound.

“The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings. Further investigations to be carried out before being released for future flights. The aircraft tyres are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp to know what transpired.



“We thank all the passengers for their patience and understanding, emergency services and all relevant agencies who responded promptly and the airline would like to extend its appreciation to the airport authorities, professionally to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on board,” the statement read.

THISDAY learnt that when the aircraft crash-landed, there were emergency officials already on ground to put off the fire before the passengers were disembarked right at the runway.



This was even as the spokesperson of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Tunji Oketunbi, hinted that their staff have commenced investigation into the matter.



An official of the airline who confirmed the incident, but pleaded to remain anonymous, revealed that the passengers were safely disembarked.

He expressed gratitude to God for the safety of all the passengers and crew members.

Also, former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave an account of the incident, said the tyre burst occurred after take-off at Yola Airport.



Ogirima said: “We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) operating at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put off the fire.

The development led to the cancellation of flights at the Abuja airport.