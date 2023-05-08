Mekwunye Launches Book on Constitutional Law

Constitutional law will be deepened with the presentation and release of the well-researched book by Dr. Charles D. Mekwunye, SAN, titled Constitutional Law in Nigeria: Through the Judgements of the Supreme Court. The book launch and dinner will hold on May 11, 2023, in Abuja and will be chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honorable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

According to a statement, with the just concluded general elections, political parties and politicians are constantly seeking legal interpretations from the law courts and this book is coming at a time when constitutional law is taking centre stage.

“ Mekwunye also draws on key judgements of Nigeria’s apex court to provide readers with a detailed understanding of this important area of law and how they shape the Nigerian society,” the statement added.

“Constitutional Law in Nigeria explores the key principles of the Constitution, including the separation of powers, fundamental rights, election petitions, federalism, as well as the importance of dissenting judgements at appellate courts. Through a detailed examination of key Appeal Court judgements, the book provides readers with unparalleled insight into how these principles have been interpreted and applied in practice.”

“Drawing on Mekwunye’s extensive legal knowledge and experience, the book offers insights into some of the most pressing legal issues of our time, including freedom of speech, privacy rights, and equal protection under the law. He also explores how constitutional rights have evolved over time and the challenges that the Nigerian society faces in upholding them,” the statement added.

Commenting in the preface of the book, Mekwunye said: “This is the first of a series of books that will be written following my experiences as a legal practitioner in my determination to promote, protect and actualise the constitutional rights of my clients to exercise their right of appeal over decisions/rulings and judgements.”

Mekwunye, who worked in the banking sector for 21 years before he retired as an Executive Director at Oceanic Bank in 2009, is currently the Principal Partner at Charles Mekwunye SAN & Co with Law offices in Ikoyi, Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, U.K; fellow of the Chartered Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria; Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers; Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.

Mekwunye was called to the Nigerian Bar with First Class Honors in 1985 carted home five of the available 10 prizes at the law school, including the prestigious Hon. Justice Elias prize for the best overall performance (1st place) in the Bar examinations. He holds two masters degrees (LL.M. & MBA) and a Doctorate in Business Administration from the International School of Management in Paris, France.