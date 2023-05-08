Keyamo to PDP: Your Allegation is Cheap Blackmail

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has described the PDP allegation as reverse psychology and cheap blackmail.

Keyamo, in a statement, described the allegation as a contempt of court, saying the APC was within its rights to correct the wrong impressions about the elections being created before Nigerians and the international community.



Keyamo, who was the spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of APC in the 2023 elections, noted that the press conference held yesterday was an attempt by the PDP to play to the gallery.



The APC Chieftain stressed that instead of going to the court on Monday to begin to prove its case, the PDP has resorted to cheap and emotional blackmail.

“The allegations are infantile, lacking in substance and devoid of proof. Nigerians should dismiss them with a wave of the hand, please. PDP and its sister company, the Labour Party (LP) have been the ones sponsoring surrogates to ‘speak out’ against the outcome of the largely free and fair 2023 Presidential elections, when their cases are still pending in Court.



“That is contempt of court and we are within our rights to correct the wrong impressions about the elections being created before Nigerians and the international community. How they see that as ‘attack’ is comical



“In fact, these Siamese twins of PDP and LP (we all saw (Peter) Obi genuflecting before his boss, Atiku (Abubakar), yesterday (Saturday) in Yenagoa) are the ones issuing veiled threats to our judiciary and judicial officers, either by themselves or through their surrogates, be they in religious circles or in civil society or the labour unions. So, by pretentiously raising this so-called alarm, they are playing a game of ‘reverse psychology’,” he said.



Keyamo said in all the states, where the PDP won and the LP also won, including the senate, governorship and the others, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has filed their responses in court defending those declarations of the winners as correct.



He stressed that to the uninformed, they should be alerted that it was the legal duty of INEC to stand by its declarations in court, adding that what the commission was doing in the case of APC in the Presidential Election Petition was not strange.

Keyamo challenged, however, the PDP and the LP to query INEC for defending them in those states, where they also won.