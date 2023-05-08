FCTA to Profile Expatriate Workers for Internal Revenue Purpose

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made it mandatory for companies and organisations with foreign nationals working in the Territory to forward details of the expatriates under their employment to the FCT Internal Revenue Service for proper documentation.



A statement signed yesterday, by the Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila, said the exercise was compulsory and should be taken with utmost importance by firms and organisations with expatriates working under them within the FCT.



He said the decision was part of the resolution reached at a meeting between the Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP in the FCTA Mr. Agboola Lukman Dabiri and the Acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi in continuation of ongoing efforts to harmonize and enhance the Internally Generated Revenue of the FCT.

The statement advised all concerned organisations to comply promptly not later than the end of May 2023.