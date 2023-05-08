FAAN Condemns NLC Picketing of Lagos, Abuja Airports over Dispute with Imo Governor

*Action against nation’s law, says Babalakin

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu has condemned the disruption of flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and described the action of the trade unions as impunity and ego-trip.



The NLC and TUC had embarked on strike action against Imo state government last week Wednesday, but had extended their industrial action to Lagos and Abuja airports, where they stopped flights to Owerri and other destinations in the country, especially the operations of Air Peace, which claimed it lost over N700 million revenue.



This was just the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin, described the action of the unions as illegal, calling it second picketing, which has no place in Nigeria’s law.

The FAAN Managing Director reacting to the disruption of flight operations said, “It is very disappointing, especially given the fact that the NLC acted in clear disregard with impunity. They wrote to us that their people in aviation should come and picket the Lagos airport and they should not allow flights to go to Owerri airport because their members were harassed by the Imo state government.



“They deliberately planned that action just to massage their ego. It has nothing to do with staff, workers or even the aviation industry and Nigeria. For any organisation that is licenced by the government to behave in personal interest and not national interest, is very unfortunate. It has nothing to do with labours or workers in Nigeria.



“In fact, they undermined aviation and other workers because people lost their flights. I pray no one dies. The more you distress aviation, the more you are creating vulnerability for uncertainty.

“What happened that day is very regrettable and just a sign of ego massage and I think that has no place in aviation. The second reason, it is illegal. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Act has put aviation as an essential service and in essential services, there is no room for picketing or blocking of operations because all Nigerians need it.



“The NLC themselves, I don’t think they are up to 200 million and Nigeria has a population of 200 million. So, they should not come and massage their ego at the airport where it is already prohibited by law,” he said.

Yadudu added: “I think it is very bad and unacceptable. We are not going to take it from them. In fact, we have written a strongly worded letter to the Minister of Aviation, calling on the government to directly protect aviation from NLC and similar actions.



“There are so many other avenues in Nigeria where you can seek redress. This is not the 1970s; Nigeria has evolved, aviation has evolved. Everything has evolved and NLC needs to evolve in their processes and their ways and means of getting what they want. I think picketing needs to evolve.

“Anybody or organisation that feels the only way they can get what they want is by picketing organisations is wrong. Personally, we will fight it. I am not talking about FAAN; I am talking about aviation generally. I am talking about everyone and other organisations in the sector.



“We have written to the Minister, telling him the government needs to protect aviation from the action of the NLC. Airports are not an avenue for anybody to come and exercise violence behaviour or mob action. We will not take it,” he said.

Yadudu therefore urged NLC to stay away from the aviation industry, noting that as long as they keep on picketing, they should stay away from the sector.

Speaking further Babalakin said the unions have the right to protest, but that they should follow the law.



According to him second picketing, which is disrupting of activities of those whose actions were not related to the cause of the protest, was illegal.

“Unions have the right to protest, but they must also follow the law. There are some principles of law that you must follow when you want to protest. As a student years ago, one of the things that was prohibited is second picketing.



“You don’t come and block me here because you have a dispute with somebody else.

“If you have a dispute with me, then you can do whatever is right. You have a dispute with another state and you come and block me here, I think we should find time to explain to the unions that they should know that it is necessary for them to follow the rules, the laws and be compliant. Unions have the right to protest, but they should just follow the law,” he said.