ANAN to Introduce Innovation to Make Accounting Profession More Dynamic

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The 13th President of the Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. James Neminebor, has vow to build on the legacies of past presidents of the association in making sure he introduces innovations to take the accounting profession and the association forward in a dynamic world.



Speaking at a press briefing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after his investiture, he promised to build more international affiliations and focus on infrastructural development while organising practitioner’s forum and ensure the provision of digital capacity and technology transformation.



Neminebor, also revealed that one of his first mandate as he resumes office was to establish ANAN clubs in all universities and polytechnics in the country to ensure that every stakeholder in accountancy department in any Nigerian university and polytechnic know about association before they graduate.



The Ekeremor-born professional accountant who is also the current President of the Bayelsa State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said he would give women more voice in the council and strengthen existing ANAN branches across the country while establishing more in the diaspora.

He, however, asked his members to ensure that all hands were on the deck in the next 24 months that he would be the president to enable the association witness growth, visibility, development and workers’ welfare.



He added, “The good thing about ANAN is that it does not have an individual vision. It is a collective vision. A vision that anybody who comes to the presidency must follow.



“That is why a man who will become the president will be in the tutelage for eight years learning the mandate.

“That is to make you learn what it is to be president of ANAN. That is why ANAN is succeeding. ANAN ideas is like a long term plan.

“You may have your personal introductions and in my idea, I have added those little ones I think that I will work on. All I need to do is to build on the successes of the past presidents.



“They have succeeded and I’m going to build on them. But in my years, the first thing I want to do is to get the visibility of ANAN into all the universities and polytechnics in Nigeria so that there won’t be no student who will say I don’t know about ANAN.



“ANAN will assist the club, grow the club and we will make ANAN very visible in all Nigerian universities and polytechnics. For a start, we intend to take one university and one polytechnic one from each zone. We will experiment it for one year and in my second year, if we see the success of it, we will add more.

“We also intend to add more voices of women in our council. I have only two women in the council and I feel bad. Two women facing about fourteen other men. We intend to bring more of them so that the women too can have a voice.



“We intend to digitalise every aspect of ANAN from administration to the way we do our things. After the second council, we will have a complete E-meeting. We will have a paperless meeting. Everybody will enter the meeting with IPADS.”

“Many of the accountancy professors that we have in this country belong to ANAN. I know we have up to 95 per cent of ANAN professors in this country.”