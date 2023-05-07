Three Decades and Still Counting … A Tale of Two Wedding Anniversaries

Marital bliss is not something that every married couple has come to know. Since Nigerians decided to inherit the divorce predispositions of the West, the stallion of marital bliss has neighed further away for many couples. However, some wedded pairs have refused to let water into their boats, continuing to enjoy the blessings of peace and happiness in their marriage. Pastor Sam and Adenike Adeyemi, as well as Minister Babatunde Raji and Abimbola Fashola, are great examples of the latter. Now celebrating 30 years of marriage on May 1, the Adeyemis and Fasholas are a source of comfort for unmarried Nigerians everywhere.

One can go on celebrating the marital bliss of the Adeyemis and never tire. Pastor Sam has been a blessing to Nigerians as far back as when he first came on the radio to teach the ways of success. The 56-year-old senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, has come a long way since then, with his wife, Adenike, solidly behind him. As he has noted plenty of times, Lady Adenike is one of the main reasons he has come this far, going from one of many motivational speakers to a global phenomenon, inspiring millions and millions of people to heights never before reached.

On their lane, the Fasholas have been no less impactful. The outgoing Minister of Works and Housing and former Governor of Lagos State is a wonder. Soft-spoken and easygoing, Fashola has demonstrated that power does not always make for a crooked neck or an arrogant tongue. Even so, those that know him know that Fashola has been able to maintain his original heart because of the unshaken support of his wife, Dame Abimbola. She is the one who in the last 30 years has stood solidly by him, satisfied with his successes and comforting him in his failures.

For both the Adeyemis and the Fasholas, 30 years of marriage has proved a big blessing. It has been one new height after another. This is the perfect demonstration that marriage between people who genuinely love each other is a blessing and will always be a blessing.