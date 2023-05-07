NAFDAC Raises Concern over Danger Posed by Imported Pesticides 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

THE Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has expressed worry over the dangers posed by pesticides imported into the country.

She said the development is of immense concern to the agency.

A statement signed by Adeyeye said that NAFDAC will collaborate with research institutes in the conduct of research and scientific data generation on pesticides to enable the agency make evidence-based decisions and policies.

She said that there are plans to review the registration of pesticides that are applied both indoors and outdoors for the management of pests, vector-borne diseases and for crop protection.

In addition to the Ban of Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos and Atrazine with effective dates from January 1, 2024, November 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025 respectively, Adeyeye said the agency has also initiated the action plan for the ban/phase-outs of 12 active ingredients and the reclassification of four others as shown in the tables below.

The availability of alternatives in the country were put into consideration to ensure that stakeholders, most especially farmers, will not be affected by the decisions taken.

“The dangers posed by pesticides are of immense concern to the agency and there have been recent concerns from stakeholders such as the report of the study conducted by Heinrich Boll Foundation, a non-governmental organization, that claimed that 40 per cent of pesticides used in Nigeria had been banned in the EU.

“There was also an alert received from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) cautioning on the possibility that the European Union and United Kingdom were exporting banned Neonicotinoid pesticides to Nigeria and other poorer countries,” she said.

According to her, emphasis was placed on Chlorpyrifos and its variants due to their harmful effects on humans, animals, beneficial insects and the environment.

“They are sometimes impregnated in textiles, paints, carpets and treated wood to control pests and fungi.

“However, the toxicity associated with the misuse and abuse of pesticides is worrisome as it affects food safety and food security.

“The toxicity of pesticides is managed through stringent regulatory activities to reduce severe health implications on humans, crops and the environment. This can be achieved through awareness and continual sensitization of stakeholders,” she said.

Adeyeye said that safeguarding the health of the nation is paramount to the agency, adding that this has necessitated the review and analysis of the list of registered pesticide and agrochemical active ingredients in the NAFDAC Registered Product Automated Database (NARPAD) vis-à-vis actives banned, non-approved or restricted in the European Union, other countries or by relevant international organizations.

The NAFDAC DG said that the outcome of the review was shared with stakeholders at a three-day virtual stakeholders engagement held on the 22nd, 24th and 29th of November 2022.

She said the meeting focused on the proposed phase-out/ban of the active ingredients and had in attendance, proponent holders of marketing authorizations, non-governmental organizations, associations (All Farmers Association of Nigeria, CropLife Nigeria, Nigeria Agro-Input Dealers Association etc), ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and research institutes, amongst others.

At the end of the meeting, she said that it was agreed that: pesticide and agrochemical importers and manufacturers would be advised to institute stewardship plans (such as Post Marketing Surveillance and research) in their companies; and

NAFDAC to collaborate with research institutes in the conduct of research and scientific data generation on pesticides to enable the agency make evidence-based decisions and policies.

Adeyeye said that NAFDAC will intensify post marketing surveillance nationwide.

According to her, “There should be continual sensitization and education of relevant stakeholders on the safe and responsible use of pesticides.

“NAFDAC is to engage with other sister agencies (Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Standards Organization of Nigeria; National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency; and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service) to ensure synergy in the regulation of pesticide and agrochemical products.”

