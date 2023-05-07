Forum Asks NDDC Board, Management to Embrace Peace

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Niger Delta Justice Forum has challenged the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to embrace peace as a strategic goal of developing the oil-rich region.

The forum further observed that instead of engaging in public disagreements and outbursts, the board should liaise with management to rethink job creation, retool youth unemployment thereby significantly addressing insecurity and engendering the flourish of enterprise.

This was contained in a letter to the Chairman of NDDC Governing Board, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie and its Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku on their public disagreement over NDDC’s plan to undertake a rail project that would run through all states of the region.

The letter, signed by Convener of the forum, Bassey Idongesit and Publicity Secretary, Joachim Dakolo, frowned at the chairman’s statement condemning the widely hailed effort of the commission towards transitioning to a new organisation that would leverage private capital for sustainable development of the region through PPP.

The letter further condemned the chairman’s at the subsequent signing of an MOU for preliminary processes for a rail network that would connect the nine NDDC states is both reckless and ill-conceived.

It said: “Her attempt to create an imprimatur of illegality and deliberate litigation of the internal affairs of the commission in the public space is an unprecedented embarrassment to the region and its people.

“No matter how cleverly disguised and presented, her grudge response is simply in furtherance of her ongoing schemes at total capture of the executive powers of the commission not institutional bargain.

“How else can any rational person explain her opposition to the transformational change and blue-sky thinking that led to the concept of the PPP? Is she not aware that the federal government has all, but abandoned the eastern railway corridor due to paucity of funds?

“What disadvantage would the region suffer if it secures a rail network that would connect all the states and complement the eastern rail corridor if it is eventually completed?,” the letter asked rhetorically.

The letter, specifically, noted that the region needs leaders, who would allow the collective good of the people “to overshadow their self-aggrandisement. In view of this critical need, we hope and pray that the chairman retraces her steps and detracts from public smear and misrepresentation.

For NDDC to make progress, the letter recommended NDDC’s board and management “to have a shared vision workshop to deliberate on workable strategies and innovative ways to attract scalable development to the region.

“What NDDC needs is that in exchange for the greater strategic goal of developing the region, the board and management must embrace peace over conflict.

“Instead of engaging in public fits and outbursts, the board should liaise with management to rethink job creation, retool youth unemployment thereby significantly addressing insecurity and engendering the flourish of enterprise.”

He said: “The people of the region are tired of living frustrated, anxious and overwhelmed. New habits can be formed. Fresh hope can be found in the commission.

“The practice of gratitude and acknowledgment of good deeds by those who dare is the missing key to unlock the hope, joy and beauty around the region. It is not particularly helpful when we try to frustrate people with good intentions. Let good conscience prevail.”

“What NDDC needs is that in exchange for the greater strategic goal of developing the region, the board and management must embrace peace over conflict,” the letter pointed out.