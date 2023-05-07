As Doguwa Joins Speakership Race

POLITICAL NOTES

Will members of the 10th House of Representatives elect the outgoing Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, as their new Speaker come June when the National Assembly would be inaugurated? This was the question many asked last week when he formally threw his hat in the ring for the speakership race of the 10th House.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, announced his entry into the race in a letter of intent sent to members-elect.

The lawmaker who is currently facing criminal trial, was detained by the police and charged for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

The police prosecutor told the court that Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on February 25 at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500million, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

Penultimate week, the State High Court presided over by Justice Maryam Sabo ordered the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, to immediately file a charge against Doguwa and his other alleged co-conspirators.

His opponents have argued that in a sane country, his likes should be in custody, pending the outcome of investigation or resign his position as a lawmaker to go and clear his name.

It is common knowledge that many who were accused of similar offences are languishing in prison today.

However, his supporters argue that he is innocent of the allegations until proven guilty by the court.

But how will the families of the people who allegedly died in the public disturbance feel when they hear that one of the accused persons standing trial has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives?

With the case hanging on his neck, his opponents feel that what should worry him is how to clear his name and prove his innocence of such heinous crimes.

Others argue that the federal lawmakers should be honourable men and women who should not elect members standing trials for heinous criminal offences as presiding officers because the trials will be a huge distraction to the affected presiding officers and a dent on the image of the parliament.