  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Senate Presidency: Umahi, Ndume, Barau Step Down For Akpabio 

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Barau to run as Deputy Senate President 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Three of the Senators-elect eyeing the presidency of the 10th Senate billed for inauguration in June, 2023, yesterday night stepped down for one of the strong contenders for the position, Senator Godswill Akpabio. 

The trio, who jettisoned their ambition after a two-hour close-door meeting with re-elected Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge at Asokoro, Abuja, are former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume; Chairman of Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Jubrin Barau and outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

They told journalists after the meeting that a consensus candidate in the person of former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was agreed upon in the interest of peace and national interest.

According to Ndume, “ We have all deferred to our brother to fly the flag of the APC as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. We know he has the capacity to lead the Red Chamber of the federal legislature.”

They also told reporters that the meeting resolved to present Barau as the Deputy President of the next National Assembly.

In his speech, Akpabio thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would not let the legislators down in his bid to move the National Assembly to the next level.

Another meeting of Akpabio and his team with new APC Senators also held at Frazier Suites in Abuja.

At the time of filing in the story, the meeting was expected to be briefed by Akpabio about his candidature and the resolution of his colleagues to work with him.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.