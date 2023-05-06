Senate Presidency: Umahi, Ndume, Barau Step Down For Akpabio 

•Barau to run as Deputy Senate President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Three of the Senators-elect eyeing the presidency of the 10th Senate billed for inauguration in June, 2023, yesterday night stepped down for one of the strong contenders for the position, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The trio, who jettisoned their ambition after a two-hour close-door meeting with re-elected Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge at Asokoro, Abuja, are former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume; Chairman of Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Jubrin Barau and outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

They told journalists after the meeting that a consensus candidate in the person of former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was agreed upon in the interest of peace and national interest.

According to Ndume, “ We have all deferred to our brother to fly the flag of the APC as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. We know he has the capacity to lead the Red Chamber of the federal legislature.”

They also told reporters that the meeting resolved to present Barau as the Deputy President of the next National Assembly.

In his speech, Akpabio thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he would not let the legislators down in his bid to move the National Assembly to the next level.

Another meeting of Akpabio and his team with new APC Senators also held at Frazier Suites in Abuja.

At the time of filing in the story, the meeting was expected to be briefed by Akpabio about his candidature and the resolution of his colleagues to work with him.