Peugeot 9×8, J. Demsky’s Graphic Environment at Milan Design Week

Bennett Oghifo

The new graphic design of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar was created in collaboration with the artist J. Demsky and has just been unveiled at the Milan Design Week for the first time to the international press.

It is not only the premiere of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar but of a full graphic universe with the unique signature of J. Demsky.

During the Milan Design Week, PEUGEOT will be showcasing a reveal specially created for this event, which combines art and technology. Visitors can dive into an immersive universe, made up of an array of screens featuring both the unique style of J. Demsky’s graphic art and the new livery of the PEUGEOT 9X8.

Matthias Hossann, PEUGEOT Design Director, Phil York, PEUGEOT Marketing and Communication Director and Gustavo Menezes, PEUGEOT TotalEnergies Team Driver were all in attendance for the reveal of the new livery.

The PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar will be on public display until April 23.

When imagining the new livery of the 9X8, J. Demsky was doing more than just decorating a car: he is sending out a powerful message, in the great tradition of the Art Cars that have marked the automotive history, by applying it to a sports car that expresses the very best of PEUGEOT in terms of looks, efficiency and technology. J. Demsky is an eclectic Spanish artist and has also created a graphic design for the drivers’ suits and helmets.