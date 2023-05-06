  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Peugeot 9×8, J. Demsky’s Graphic Environment at Milan Design Week

Business | 1 hour ago

Bennett  Oghifo

The new graphic design of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar was created in collaboration with the artist J. Demsky and has just been unveiled at the Milan Design Week for the first time to the international press.

It is not only the premiere of the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar but of a full graphic universe with the unique signature of J. Demsky.

During the Milan Design Week, PEUGEOT will be showcasing a reveal specially created for this event, which combines art and technology. Visitors can dive into an immersive universe, made up of an array of screens featuring both the unique style of J. Demsky’s graphic art and the new livery of the PEUGEOT 9X8.

Matthias Hossann, PEUGEOT Design Director, Phil York, PEUGEOT Marketing and Communication Director and Gustavo Menezes, PEUGEOT TotalEnergies Team Driver were all in attendance for the reveal of the new livery. 

The PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar will be on public display until April 23.

When imagining the new livery of the 9X8, J. Demsky was doing more than just decorating a car: he is sending out a powerful message, in the great tradition of the Art Cars that have marked the automotive history, by applying it to a sports car that expresses the very best of PEUGEOT in terms of looks, efficiency and technology. J. Demsky is an eclectic Spanish artist and has also created a graphic design for the drivers’ suits and helmets.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.