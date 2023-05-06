 Jonathan Adjudges Emadike Shoreline Project Best in Niger Delta

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rated the Emadike Shoreline project as the best coastal embarkment job in the Niger Delta with a durability that would span the next generation.

The Emadike Shoreline project in Bayelsa State was completed by a subsidiary of the Azikel Group, the Azike Dredging/Construction Company Limited.

The former president, who was accompanied by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding the project that saved the community from the devastation of the 2022 ravaging flood.

Jonathan, who noted that his initial visit was at the stage of construction, posited that the completed project shows that the contracting firm deployed quality materials and professionalism to actualise the job.

“I was an Assistant Director with Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission (OMPADEC) in charge of environmental shoreline protection, I have inspected several jobs, but I will say that the Emadike Shoreline project is the best in the Niger Delta; and it is a standard which the NDDC and other Departments of Government saddled with the award of shoreline protection jobs should send their engineers to understudy the expertise and professionalism with which the Azikel Dredging/Construction Limited got the job done.”

Jonathan lauded the extra commitment and concerted efforts put in place by Eruani towards the completion of the project, stressing that unlike some Nigerians awarded jobs even in their communities, they are in the habit of deploying sub-standard materials which will invariably result to poorly executed project that cannot withstand the coastal erosion and perennial flooding.

He also extolled the people of Emadike and Epebu communities for supporting the project towards completion in a manner that no security threats were recorded, which is rare in the Niger Delta region until the project is delivered.

Recalling the conflict between both communities in the past, Jonathan lauded the unity among them demonstrated by the acting paramount rulers and chiefs of both communities that gave him a rousing welcome.

He assured that he would continue to liaise with the government to extend the shore protection to the Epebu community in order to strengthen the bonds inherent among the two communities.

Jonathan also lauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who oversees the ecological fund, adding that the quality of the shoreline protection job is evident of a viable project in which the ecological fund is expended.

“I am quite pleased with what I have seen and I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and I also laud the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who oversee the ecological funds for this significant project geared to save communities from coastal erosion and flooding.”

The former president posited that while in office, ecological projects were awarded to communities but that he was disheartened when he visited some of the communities because the projects were either not executed or poorly done with sub-standard materials.

“While in office for five years, ecological projects were awarded but when I visited some of these communities, what I see makes me feel so sad but the Azikel shoreline project would stand for the next 100 years because of the standard that the contracting firm adopted,” even as he noted that the projects is a demonstration that the government meant well for the people.

Responding, Eruani had said that riverine communities in the state and the Niger Delta are daily challenged by flooding and coastal erosion, saying that many had been sacked from their ancestral land.

He, however, noted that the antidote to save communities on the coastline is by embarking on massive shoreline protection which will invariably save our environment and communities from extinction.

Jonathan Adjudges Emadike Shoreline Project Best in Niger Delta

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rated the Emadike Shoreline project as the best coastal embarkment job in the Niger Delta with a durability that would span the next generation.

The Emadike Shoreline project in Bayelsa State was completed by a subsidiary of the Azikel Group, the Azike Dredging/Construction Company Limited.

The former president, who was accompanied by the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for awarding the project that saved the community from the devastation of the 2022 ravaging flood.

Jonathan, who noted that his initial visit was at the stage of construction, posited that the completed project shows that the contracting firm deployed quality materials and professionalism to actualise the job.

“I was an Assistant Director with Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission (OMPADEC) in charge of environmental shoreline protection, I have inspected several jobs, but I will say that the Emadike Shoreline project is the best in the Niger Delta; and it is a standard which the NDDC and other Departments of Government saddled with the award of shoreline protection jobs should send their engineers to understudy the expertise and professionalism with which the Azikel Dredging/Construction Limited got the job done.”

Jonathan lauded the extra commitment and concerted efforts put in place by Eruani towards the completion of the project, stressing that unlike some Nigerians awarded jobs even in their communities, they are in the habit of deploying sub-standard materials which will invariably result to poorly executed project that cannot withstand the coastal erosion and perennial flooding.

He also extolled the people of Emadike and Epebu communities for supporting the project towards completion in a manner that no security threats were recorded, which is rare in the Niger Delta region until the project is delivered.

Recalling the conflict between both communities in the past, Jonathan lauded the unity among them demonstrated by the acting paramount rulers and chiefs of both communities that gave him a rousing welcome.

He assured that he would continue to liaise with the government to extend the shore protection to the Epebu community in order to strengthen the bonds inherent among the two communities.

Jonathan also lauded the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha who oversees the ecological fund, adding that the quality of the shoreline protection job is evident of a viable project in which the ecological fund is expended.

“I am quite pleased with what I have seen and I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and I also laud the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who oversee the ecological funds for this significant project geared to save communities from coastal erosion and flooding.”

The former president posited that while in office, ecological projects were awarded to communities but that he was disheartened when he visited some of the communities because the projects were either not executed or poorly done with sub-standard materials.

“While in office for five years, ecological projects were awarded but when I visited some of these communities, what I see makes me feel so sad but the Azikel shoreline project would stand for the next 100 years because of the standard that the contracting firm adopted,” even as he noted that the projects is a demonstration that the government meant well for the people.

Responding, Eruani had said that riverine communities in the state and the Niger Delta are daily challenged by flooding and coastal erosion, saying that many had been sacked from their ancestral land.

He, however, noted that the antidote to save communities on the coastline is by embarking on massive shoreline protection which will invariably save our environment and communities from extinction.