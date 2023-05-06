In 13th-Year Memoriam of Umaru Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu Extol Ex-President

Charles Ajunwa in Lagos, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and President-elect, Bola Tinubu yesterday paid tributes to ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua, to mark the 13th year of his death.



Yar’Adua was sworn in as President in 2007 but died in 2010 before completing his first term, and Jonathan took over as acting President and later became the President.



Jonathan, who was Yar’Adua‘s deputy, described him as a “great and selfless leader.”

In a post shared via his Twitter handle yesterday, he wrote, “On this day thirteen years ago, our nation lost a great and selfless leader, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a man of peace, justice and accountability.



“We look back with appreciation to God for his life and his impact on our nation.

“President Yar’Adua was an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiments. And his public life inspired many positively.

“Today, we remember him for his life of service, dedication and commitment to a united and prosperous nation.



“We will continue to remember him for his developmental strides and his commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria. – GEJ”

Atiku described the late Yar’Adua as a devoted leader and champion of democracy.



He said the deceased was a beacon of humility and integrity, adding that despite his illness, he fought for a better Nigeria and set the path for future leaders.

“President Yar’Adua was a beacon of humility and integrity, acknowledging the shortcomings of the very election that brought him to power in 2007. His ability to recognise and strive for improvements in Nigeria’s electoral system speaks volumes about his character and his devotion to the nation.



“Despite the illness that eventually claimed his life, president Yar’Adua continued to fight for a better Nigeria, initiating a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow. His enduring legacy is a testament to his passion for democracy and justice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tinubu

In his tribute, Tinubu expressed determination to follow the good examples set by leaders like Yar’adua.

He said: “Today (Friday), as always, I remember my good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, late President Umaru Musa Yar’dua, who died on this day 13 years ago.



“May 5, 2010 may have long gone but, for some of us, the wound is still fresh. We remember the day as much as we remember the purposeful life lived by Mallam Umaru Yar’dua.



“As a friend and political associate, I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism and excellence in public service left behind by the late Yar’Adua both as governor of Katsina State (1999 to 2007) and president of Nigeria (2007 to 2010).



“As I prepare to take the reins of leadership of this country on May 29, I am determined to follow the good examples set by leaders like Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua who showcased exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to our dear country.”