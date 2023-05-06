Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers Features P-Square

Nigerian singing sensation, P-Square, will be a guest on the Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers this weekend.

The hugely popular platform presents a unique opportunity for the famous Nigerian music duo of Peter and Paul to talk about their career, life, and the long route to reuniting after a breakup that nearly ended their flourishing career.

The group, who are also identical twin brothers, invited CNN’s Larry Madowo to their home studio in Lagos, where they are working on their first studio album in more than nine years.

Peter Okoye, well known as Mr. P and Paul Okoye, also known to his fans as Rudeboy are a huge sensation among fans, not only in Nigeria but also globally. They have serenaded their fans with several great hits, including Chop My Money, Bring It On, Beautiful Onyinye, E No Easy, Danger, Bizzy Body and several others.

They have won several awards together, including BET, KORA, MOBO, MTV Europe, Channel O music awards and have worked with international stars such as Sean Paul, Dave Scott, Akon and Rick Ross.

The show goes on air this Saturday at 9.30p.m. A repeat will be aired on Sunday at 4.30a.m. and at 7.30p.m the same day.