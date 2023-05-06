  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Ekweremadu: Lawyer Seeks King Charles’ Intervention

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

A constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has written King Charles III, pleading for a prerogative of mercy for the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and wife, Beatrice, over their conviction by a British court.

Ajulo made the plea in a letter to King Charles III and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Ike, his wife and doctor, Obinna Obeta, were sentenced to nine years, four years and 10 years respectively in prison by an Old Bailey Court for violating British laws on kidney donation and transplant.

“Your Majesty, though invigorated by your coronation I witnessed the same with mixed emotions.

“Ekweremadu and his wife have been convicted and sentenced accordingly and I plead that you graciously and mercifully invoke the Royal Prerogative of Mercy in favour of the couple,” he said.

He described the chronicle of Ekweremadu and his wife as a sad one that left a bitter taste in the mouth.

He said their action was a “desperate” move by parents in their quest to save the life of their daughter Sonia.

Ajulo said the lady in question was in dire need of a kidney transplant but unfortunately, her parents and their doctor went about the mission in the most unsavoury of ways.

He explained that Ekweremadu may have chosen to not publicly advertise for a kidney donor to avoid swindlers who could take undue advantage of his daughter’s ailment. (NAN)

