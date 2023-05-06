Bayanni:Mavin Stars Motivate Me

Bayanni (Abimbola Oladokun) is fast becoming a success in music. His recent remix, Ta Ta Ta, featuring American artiste, Jason Derulo is doing very well. Bayanni is also a TikTok sensation, making him one to watch in the industry. He talks Tosin Clegg about signing to Mavin Records, his journey so far and much more

Joining Mavin Records

Since I got signed to Mavin, I have improved in major key areas of my music. I have learned how to make the best use of my main instrument which is my voice. I have also learned to be consistent in my delivery which has contributed to my relevance in the music industry. I do not feel pressured surrounded by other artistes in the label rather I feel motivated to do better today than I did yesterday.

I knew I was going to do music

My music has evolved. My sense of reasoning has evolved. For me, I knew I was going to do music. I was born into a musical family. I had picked up musical instruments from age 7. It was a collective thing. My four brothers too were playing instruments. We played music together in church. I saw that I did music better than any other thing I was doing. So, I knew it was going to be music. There was no maybe or maybe not. There is something my mother always told me. She said, ‘focus on what you do best’ and music was the thing I did best.

Recent remix with Jason Derulo

It feels really amazing to have one of my favorite artistes on my song. I am definitely ticking that off my bucket list. And yes, fans should look out for collaborations such as these and more! The goal is for my music to reach every corner of the world. I will continue to work hard to make this dream come true.

Afrobeats movement

I make music that cuts across all areas. My mood influences my music. I make music based on how I feel at the time. Also, it’s a big blessing to be part of the Afrobeats movement. One thing I am sure of is that I’ll make sure to keep the flag high! In my opinion, it is important to create a unique identity for a recording or performing artiste as it is as important as your branding, it’s important that people are able to connect with who is behind the mic. In most cases, it strengthens the artiste’s fan base.

I love performing live

My view on critics opine that recording artistes over-rely on made beats. Sometimes, the stage or set up may not be conducive enough for a live band performance. I love performing live to my audience but if the stage isn’t set up well and spaced enough for my band to perform with me, it may be difficult. These are some of the reasons and it is mostly up to the organisers.

Timeless music

I want to be known as the artiste that makes timeless music. The team and I have been working on Bayanni for a long time now. We are ready for the good things to come. Also, I have always wanted to do acting too, and I have plans to explore the movie industry as well. In time, we will see how that goes.