WTO: Africa to Benefit from Ocean Sustainability If Fisheries Subsidies Agreement is Secured

*Africa loses $2.5bn to IUU

Oluchi Chibuzor

Africa stands to gain greatly from strengthened ocean sustainability if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement on fisheries subsidies and further outcomes from the second wave of negotiations are secured by the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the global trade body expected to hold in February 2024.



The Deputy Director-General, WTO, Angela Ellard, said this.

Ellard, who made the remarks at a workshop on fisheries subsidies organised by the WTO for English-speaking African countries held in Zanzibar, Tanzania, highlighted the urgency of improving the sustainability of marine fisheries and the importance of collective action by all governments.



She praised efforts of African governments in helping to adopt the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June 2022.

According to her, as a continent surrounded by oceans and home to numerous fisheries, Africa was responsible for the management and conservation of a significant portion of the world’s marine resources.



She noted that with over 12 million people in Africa depending directly and indirectly on the marine fishing industry for their livelihoods, it, “is crucial that we work together toward sustainable management of our ocean resources.”



She stated that, “We know that illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing currently costs Africa as much as $2.3 billion in economic losses each year; that more than 30 percent of African fish stocks are overexploited, depleted, or recovering from depletion; and that the health of African fisheries would improve if foreign fleets were not paid to fish in the unregulated high seas just beyond the exclusive economic zones of African countries.



“Africa would be a big winner from a strong outcome on fisheries subsidies by MC13 — both the Agreement’s entry into force and the successful completion of the second wave of negotiations.”



For the Deputy Principal Secretary of Blue Economy and Fisheries of Zanzibar, the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Khamis Mwalimu, who read a statement on behalf of, Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries of Zanzibar, Suleiman Masoud Makame, said the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies could help ensure sustainable fishing activities, which will benefit the region.



“The fisheries sector in Africa means a lot to our economies and livelihood but, unfortunately, it is not that developed and we are not benefiting from high seas fishing the way we should be due to lack of modern fishing facilities and also due to IUU fishing which we should all stand against.”



Mwalimu also said, “We believe the WTO Fisheries Agreement will curb these fishing malpractices,” adding that developing members should be provided the necessary support to comply with the requirements of the Agreement.

However, for the Agreement to become operational, two-thirds of members have to deposit their instruments of acceptance with the WTO as only five members have already done so.



Meanwhile, WTO noted that members also agreed at MC12 to continue negotiations on outstanding issues, with a view to making recommendations by MC13 for additional provisions that would further enhance the disciplines of the Agreement.



But the Deputy Director General noted that the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism, established under the Agreement, is dedicated to supporting developing and least-developed country members as they upgrade their fisheries management capacity and implement the new subsidy disciplines.

“The Fund is up and running, and has already received contributions from Japan and Canada, with others to follow shortly,” she said.