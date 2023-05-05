WAEC Warns Supervisors, Invigilators against Exam Malpractices as WASSCE Begins May 8

Funmi Ogundare

As the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) prepares to conduct the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, between May 8 and June 23, 2023, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, yesterday, warned schools against getting involved in examination malpractices.



He stressed that any school caught in the act, would have their recognition withdrawn.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, on the conduct of the exam, Areghan also warned invigilators, supervisors and its officials to guide against any form of misconduct in their centres.



He explained that schools where more than half of the candidates who registered and sat the examination would be involved in examination malpractice in two or more subjects are usually derecognised.



This, he said meant that such schools would no longer be qualified to be counted among ‘recognised schools’ for a period of two years.

According to him, “They would no longer be allowed to take the WASSCE (school candidates) for two years in their schools. Though they would be allowed to register for the examination, they would have to take their candidates to other schools chosen and arranged for by the state ministries of education concerned.

“No single teacher from the schools would be nominated or appointed to serve as supervisor or invigilator in any school, while erring candidates would lose their results.



“During the examination, only the school principal and science subject teachers would be allowed to enter the examination hall (to maintain discipline) and science laboratories (to set the laboratories), respectively.”

The WAEC boss added that all expenses for conducting the examination would also be borne by the school.

“All erring teachers, principals and proprietors would be reported to the appropriate quarters for necessary disciplinary action. All schools currently under derecognition and those that are currently ‘clean’ are warned to desist from any and all forms of examination malpractice to avoid a second derecognition,” he stressed.



While calling on parents and guardians to encourage their wards to study diligently and desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice, Areghan noted that the council, on its part, had rolled out several awareness campaigns, organised seminars for school proprietors, principals, teachers, students and other key stakeholders in branch and zonal offices nationwide to sensitise them on the ills of this evil.



“Similarly, we have made flyers, banners, posters and other forms of reminders to further keep the message afresh on the minds of all stakeholders.

“The various ministries of education should call their principals, teachers and other officials serving as inspectors and/or supervisors, to order. Supervisors should desist from allowing candidates to make use of their cell phones or availing the candidates of their own (supervisors’) cell phones.

“They should avoid writing answers on the chalk board or dictating same to candidates. Any form of aiding and abetting, collusion, etc, should be avoided. School principals and teachers should sensitize their students on the dangers of this menace. Every candidate and examination functionary must play by the rules, which are well stipulated in the WAEC syllabus and guidelines for the conduct of examinations, issued to schools,” the HNO stressed.