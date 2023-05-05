  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Tinubu: I’m Determined to Follow Yar’Adua’s Good Example of Selfless Service

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed determination to follow the good examples set by leaders like former president, Late  Umaru Yar’adua who showcased exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service as he prepares to take the reins of leadership of the country on May 29.

Tinubu stated this in a statement he personally signed  Friday to commemorate 13 years of Yar’adua’s demise.

He said: “Today (Friday), as always, I remember my good friend and brother in the struggle for democracy and good governance in Nigeria, late President Umaru Musa Yar’dua, who died on this day 13 years ago.

“May 5, 2010 may have long gone but, for some of us, the wound is still fresh. We remember the day as much as we remember the purposeful life lived by Mallam Umaru Yar’dua. 

“As a friend and political associate I cherish the fond memories of honesty, steadfastness, patriotism and excellence in public service left behind by the late Yar’Adua both as governor of Katsina State (1999 to 2007) and president of Nigeria (2007 to 2010).

“As I prepare to take the reins of leadership of this country on May 29, I am determined to follow the good examples set by leaders like Mallam Umaru Yar’Adua who showcased exceptional sense of propriety and selfless service to our dear country.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.