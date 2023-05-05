  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Rivers Utd Crash out of Federation Cup!

Sport | 2 hours ago

Rivers United who last Sunday lost their bid to reach the semi final of the CAF Confederation Cup, have similarly crash out of the domestic Federation Cup.

The Pride of Rivers people were beaten 5-4 in penalty shootouts by Enyimba after a goalless regulation time in their delayed Round of 64 clash in Uyo yesterday.

Rivers United were eliminated from the continental campaign by Tanzania’s Young Africans. 

But yesterday, Rivers fought bravely to stay in the competition but the more experienced Enyimba got the upper hands in the battle. 

Both sides could not find the back of the net all through the regulation time in the pulsating encounter.

It was however Rivers United’s most enterprising star player, Farouk Mohammed that missed his kick before Chijioke Victor  Mbaoma converted his decisive kick to give the People’s Elephant the ticket to the Round of 32.

Enyimba will now take on another NPFL side Plateau United in the round of 32 of the Federation Cup.

