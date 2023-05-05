PressPayNg Gets N5m Funding Boost from Philanthropist

James Emejo in Abuja

Leading education finance app, PressPayNg, has received over N5 million in scholarship funding from the Olayinka Braimoh Initiatives to further strengthen the former’s education financing intervention for Nigerian students.

PressPayNg facilitates student tuition savings, loans, scholarships and other student-centred innovations.

Similarly, the scholarship fund by the philanthropic initiative, which was founded by Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, a prominent businessman and education philanthropist from Kogi State, was credibly and transparently used to support over 100 indigenous students in the state who were seeking financial aid to pursue their academic goals.

As the only aggregator of students in tertiary institutions across the country, PressPayNg was approached by the foundation to leverage its platform for a seamless and prompt disbursement of the scholarship fund to enable these students write exams and avoid dropping out of school.

The Chief Executive of PressPayNg, Mr. Abiola Metilelu, said: “We are excited to have received this scholarship fund from Olayinka Braimoh Initiatives, trusting PressPayNg to disburse same credibly, transparently and promptly.

“This funding will enable us to support students in various institutions of higher learning in Kogi State who might not have had the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints, leveraging the capabilities of the PressPayNg App.”

On his part, Braimoh said: “We believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and creating a better future for our society. We are proud to partner with PressPayNg and applaud their efforts to provide access to education for all students, regardless of their financial constraints.”

However, the scholarship fund was awarded based on a selection process that considered academic merit, financial need and other important factors that demonstrated the student’s commitment to an academic pursuit.

PressPayNg was responsible for managing the disbursement of the scholarship funds, ensuring that they were used for their intended purpose with the unique selling point of paying directly to the schools account, generating receipts of payment with which beneficiaries could validate the transactions from their PressPayNg App.

Also, at the signing ceremony, an award was presented to Braimoh in recognition of his commitment to funding the future.

PressPayNg is the foremost education finance app in Nigeria, offering creative funding solutions to school fees to parents and students across the country.

The App enables students to achieve their educational dreams through its several verticals of which tuition scholarship ranks high.

Students and parents can benefit from these solutions by downloading the app from their app stores and complete their registration.

