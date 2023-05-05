Ogun LP Faults Bauchi’s NEC  Meeting, Restates Support for Abure

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP) yesterday, described the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting purportedly, held on Wednesday in Bauchi, as a charade, that did not achieve anything.

The party, in a statement signed by its Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Mr Tokunbo Peters, described the meeting by a group led by Lamidi Apapa, as a gathering of renegades being sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise LP and to frustrate the case of the party at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Ogun State chapter of the LP therefore, restated its support, loyalty and recognition of Mr Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

The statement added that the Ogun State leadership of Labour Party under the Chairmanship of Mr Lookman Jagun was fully represented at the legitimate NEC meeting of LP held on Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 in Abuja, where 33 State Chairmen and their Secretaries from all over the federation were

present.

The statement described as a huge joke the purported suspension of Kehinde Sogunle and some members of the Ogun state Executive of the party as contained in a laughable communique issued by Lamidi Apapa and his band of usurpers at their Bauchi charade.

It stated: “Kehinde Sogunle remains the LP governorship candidate in Ogun State and a respected chieftain of LP, while Mr Lookman Abiodun Jagun remains the Ogun State Chairman of the party.”

The statement noted that Apapa and his cohorts have since been suspended from the party by the legitimate NEC of the Party, while Mr Abayomi Arabambi, the former acting publicity secretary, has long been banished from the LP following his expulsion.

“ Lamidi Apapa and his cohorts have no legitimacy and recognition by any state chapter of the LP, not even by the Oyo state chapter where Apapa hails from. The NLC, TUC and INEC also do not recognise these usurpers.

“The only people who reckon with them are their paymasters in APC, who are using them to create confusion and destabilisation in the party, with a view to scuttling Peter Obi’s case at the Presidential Election Tribunal,” it stated..

The statement urged the Obidient Movement and the teeming supporters of the LP the Third Force Movement to remain steadfast.

He declared that the party under the able leadership of Abure is focused on recovering the mandate freely given to their principal, Mr. Peter Obi in court.