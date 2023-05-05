NSIA Launches Two Companies to Deliver Healthcare Expansion Plan

*Receives medical diagnostics centre from Enugu govt

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced the launch of two of its flagship companies namely the NSIA Advanced Medical Service Ltd (MedServe) and Equilease Systems Limited (Equilease).



Also, the NSIA has received the Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre from the Enugu State Government under its healthcare expansion programme.

The launch and handover ceremony took place on the facility of the diagnostic centre in Enugu.

MedServe is being set up to serve as the vehicle to deliver NSIA’s healthcare expansion objectives. Its goal is to provide high quality and affordable healthcare services and ensure equitable geographic access to these services across the country.



The company would develop, equip, and operate NSIA’s expanding portfolio of healthcare centres and offer first class medical services nationwide.

On the other hand, EquiLease is a specialised equipment leasing service provider. Conceived as a market disruptor, the company will provide medical equipment leasing services, leveraging its strategic advantage to catalyse investments in healthcare institutions and facilitating the acquisition of equipment to improve the quality of healthcare in Nigeria.



Equilease would partner with medical equipment manufacturers to offer innovative financing and leasing programs for advanced medical equipment.

At the onset, it would offer services exclusively to MedServe as an anchor client until the concept is proven.

The transfer of the Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre from the Enugu State Government to the Authority was part of the three-part event.

Following the transfer, the Centre would be rehabilitated and upgraded to deliver both diagnostic and oncology services covering automated laboratory services ranging from imaging to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, brachytherapy and much more.



The Centre would be managed and operated by MedServe while re-equipping will be delivered through the leasing services provided by EquiLease.

The complete overhaul of the Centre’s infrastructure would position the facility to meet the growing demand for quality healthcare services in the Eastern region of the country and beyond.



The official transfer was off the back of the agreements signed in September 2022, where both parties committed to it.

The handover of the facility signposts the commencement of NSIA’s healthcare expansion programme which would be executed in two phases.

Under the programme, the NSIA would develop 23 new modern medical diagnostic centres, three oncology centres, and seven catheterization laboratories across the country’s six geopolitical zones.



Delivering his remarks on the three-part event, Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSIA said “Over the past five years, we have built a strong and successful portfolio of healthcare service delivery centres.

“The transfer of the Enugu Centre for upgrade and rehabilitation is one of the steps in our journey towards making healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians. The Centre is one of the 23 centres to be upgraded for Oncology and Diagnostic services.”

Speaking further he described MedServe and Equilease as transformative, market-disrupting entities that will deliver a unique set of connected solutions to bridge the gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare industry.



He added that the outcome from the creation of the entities was expected to strengthen the industry’s value chain and unclog the constraints created by insufficient financial investments, inadequate manpower capacity and substandard services.

“So today, Enugu joins Lagos, Kano and neighbouring Abia State where NSIA’s impactful healthcare projects are already saving lives and bringing succour to the people.



“NSIA is excited at the prospect of playing a central role in improving the quality of medical services and expanding healthcare infrastructure across the country starting with Enugu, through Medserve and EquiLease,” he added.

Speaking at the event, m Governor of Enugu State said the physical and mental well-being of the workforce in any state is a function of the quality of healthcare services available.



He added: “Healthcare inexorably determines the direction of the economy. The partnership with NSIA to transform this facility with the promise of significantly better equipment and services will go a long way towards contributing to healthcare security in the state.

“With this, our state will be one of the few states equipped with world-class healthcare infrastructure and amenities.”