NSCDC, CSO Synergise to Fight against Crude Oil Theft in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bid to tackle menace of crude oil theft, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command has commenced partnership with a civil society organisation, Youth Environmental Advocacy Center, (YEAC-Nigeria & United Kingdom).

Speaking during a visit of the CSO, the state NSCDC Commandant, Michael Ogar, reiterated the command’s commitment to partnering with non-governmental organization(NGO), CSO, traditional institutions, others in the fight against oil theft, illegal oil bunkering activities and vandalism in the state.

Ogar noted that his office was open to receive information that would enhance the arrests of suspects dealing illegally in petroleum products.

He further restated the Command’s commitment to stemming the spate of crime and criminalities in the state without compromise.

“Let me officially welcome you to my office. Meanwhile, this is also your office because as a concern citizen and a strong advocate against oil theft and as an environmentalist we have a lot to do together.

“Our strong synergy will definitely rid the nation of economic saboteurs and savage Rivers State from all forms of health hazards emanating from Aquatic Pollution, Air Pollution and most especially environmental degradation.

“Within my 10months of assumption of office as the 13th substantive state commandant of NSCDC Rivers Command, we have stood very firm in the fight against illegal dealings in petroleum products, all our operatives on land and the marine signed an oath of allegiance to refrain from connivance or aiding and abetting oil bunkering activities.

“We have made meaningful progress and achievements through our campaign against crude oil theft, about 186 arrests were made within 10months which involved 408 suspects.

“We were able to secure 21 convictions at the Federal High Court with 41 convicts serving jail term while over 42 forfeitures have been made and based on the passing into law of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 by the National Assembly; all proceeds from auction are paid into the Agency POCA account.”

Also speaking with foreign journalists from Seoul, South Korea, Ogar lauded the Federal Government of Nigeria for the unflinching support in the provision of necessary logistics that has enhanced the Corps in anti-vandalism and the fight against oil theft across the nation.

He advised those living large on the proceeds from their illegal dealings in petroleum products to look for other meaningful and rewarding businesses or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The Executive Director, YEAC-Nigeria, Fyneface Dumnamene expressed his readiness to work with the NSCDC to fight illegal oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

He commended the state commandant for the numerous achievements and promise to collaborate with the Command through the Advocacy Center.

He added that the NSCDC as the lead agency in safeguarding oil pipelines and other critical national assets and infrastructures in the nation must continue to work with both local and foreign bodies to actualize their statutory mandate.