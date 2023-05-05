NCoS Promotes Officer for Gallantry during Kuje Jailbreak

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has promoted one of its officers for the gallantry he displayed during last year’s Kuje jail attack.

The officer, James Benjamin was promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections I.

A statement yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of NCoS, Umar Abubakar, an Assistant Controller of Corrections read: “Sequel to the recommendation of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFISB) has approved and promoted Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II James Benjamin to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections I for the gallantry displayed during the Kuje jail attack in June 2022

“The Controller General, who was represented by the Deputy Controller General, covering duty, in charge of the Directorate of Human Resource, Ahmadu Adamu, said the Service was poised to recognise and reward the commitment of its personnel in the discharge of their duties.”

The statement further read that: “Adamu while imploring officers and men of the Service to be dedicated to duty, charged the newly elevated officer to do more as to whom much is given much is expected.

James Benjamin was recruited into the Service on 6th of August 2012 as Assistant Inspector, and until his present promotion, was an Assistant Superintendent of Corrections II.