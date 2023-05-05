Makinde: We’ll Continue to Reward Hardwork, Dedication to Devt

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said his administration would continue to reward civil/public servants who show dedication to their duties and the progress of the state.

The governor added that the workers in the state would continue to witness consistent payment of salaries and pensions in his second term in office, pledging that he would clear the backlog of pensions and arrears left by the previous administration in the state.

The governor gave the assurance during the 2022 Oyo State Productivity Day/Merit Award celebration in Ibadan.

Makinde congratulated the awardees for serving the state meritoriously, urging them to strive and do more, as his administration would continue to celebrate hard work among the diligent workers.

While commending the efforts of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for ensuring peace and contributing to the productivity of the state, the governor assured the people of the state that his government will aggressively woo investors into the state to increase the Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR), and create more jobs for the teeming youth population.

According to him, “It’s another Productivity and Merit Award Ceremony Day in Oyo State. For the past three years, we have been hosting this event every year. This ceremony is a way to appreciate the hard work, diligence, and contributions of Oyo State Civil and Public Servants and incentivise them to perform even better.

“The topic of this year’s lecture, “Waste to Wealth: Employment Generation, Productivity and Economic Stimulation Dynamics, a Case for Sustainable Development in Oyo State,” captures the mood of the state at the moment. We are embarking on an aggressive investment drive that will increase investments in Oyo State and thereby create more employment opportunities for our large youth population.

“Of course, one of our focus sectors under Omituntun 2.0 is waste management, and we are doing a lot to change the narrative in this sector. We have a new consultant in place and a Waste Management Task Force working with the consultant.

“More recently, we have put out a call for micro-investors in the waste management sector to work with the consultants. In the next year, we are looking to increase the number of waste compactors working in Oyo State by at least 100. This will have a multiplier effect in adding N3 billion annually into the Oyo State economy and creating at least 500 direct jobs, multiples of indirect jobs as we streamline that sector and tap the resources locked in sustainable environmental practices.

“We continue to play our part in encouraging investments from the private sector and our development partners. We thank you, the good people of Oyo State, for your contributions towards making the state safe and secure for private investments. We have continued to dwell together in harmony and to ensure that we eschew all types of religious and cultural intolerance from our midst. This is why we can go out there confidently to ask the international community to come and invest in Oyo State.”

The governor equally appreciated civil and public servants in the state for supporting his administration before the election and for supporting his re-election in different capacities, saying, “We know the elections have come and gone, and it is time to focus on governance. But I cannot fail to thank the Civil and Public Servants that supported us during the elections and the various roles they played as election canvassers and grassroots mobilisers to ensure our victory at the polls.”

And now to the main celebrants of the day – the awardees. Are you excited? Well, you should be. Aside from the joy and excitement that comes from being among the awardees, there is a need for you to also consider the responsibility that comes from getting an award. When you are told, “Well Done”, It does not mean “stop doing”; it means “do more”. We want to congratulate you on your various nominations and say, “Keep up the good work.”

“I also want to, like I always do on this occasion, encourage those who have not won awards this year to strive to win next year. “On our part, we will continue to encourage and appreciate you, the Civil and Public Servants of Oyo State.

“As I said during the Workers Day celebration a few days ago, we remain committed to the welfare of our workers in Oyo State. As we celebrate 48 months of the GSM date on May 25, 2023, we pledge another four years of consistent salaries and pensions and continued reduction of the pensions and gratuities left unpaid by our predecessors”, he added.

The governor was later awarded in recognition of his worker-friendly policies since he became the governor of the state.

The state Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, in her welcome address, appreciated Governor Makinde for his unbroken pact with the workers and for sustaining the culture of rewarding excellent performance In the state.

The HOS also charged the state’s workers to continue supporting the present administration in the state to achieve its set goals.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the event, Chief Bayo Oyero, noted that for workers to give their best in an organisation, employers must provide a conducive environment and treat workers as a respectable human beings.

He added that there is a need for attitudinal change in the rank and file and top echelon of the service to achieve increased productivity in the public service.

Delivering his lecture titled, Waste to Wealth- Employment Generation, Productivity, and Economic Stimulation Dynamics; a case for Sustainable Development in Oyo State, the guest lecture, Dr Adebimpe Aderounmu, noted that Oyo State has what it takes to put in place an endogenous waste transformation model, which can generate jobs and make the youths and able-bodied productive sustainably.

Sixty One officers from the junior, senior and management cadres were recommended for awards among the 328 nominees across the MDAs.

The Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board emerged the Most Outstanding Agency, while the State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology emerged the Outstanding Ministry of 2022.

Some of the awardees who expressed delight said the awards will spur them to put more into the service of the state.

Makinde: We’ll Continue to Reward Hardwork, Dedication to Devt

