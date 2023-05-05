  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Lord’s Dry Gin Celebrates Innovative Excellence

Business | 2 hours ago

Lord’s London Dry Gin, organiser of the prestigious award, Lord’s  Achievers Award, has announced the return of the award ceremony for the fifth time, as it kicked off the  much-awaited ceremony at its pre-award “Mix and Mingle” event, held in Lagos.

The pre-award event had the presence of the LAA 2023 nominees, management of Lord’s Dry Gin, influencers and friends of the Lord’s Dry Gin brand.. 

Commenting on the significance of this year’s edition, Director Grand Oak Limited, PRIME Business Unit, Stanley Obi stated, “For this year’s theme – Celebrating Innovative Excellence – we chose to take an indepth look at the issues in society and pinpoint individuals, who, through their creativity and problem-solving skills, have developed initiatives that benefit their communities. The world needs innovation and excellence now more than ever – this is the reason for the theme choice this year.”

Speaking on the Lord’s Achievers Award and the initiative behind the award recognition, Brand Manager, Lord’s London Dry Gin, Amar Agada, said “We believe that recognition is a powerful tool for reinforcing positive behaviour – it sets off a ripple effect that can impact an entire value chain.

At the Meet the Achievers dinner event, Business Lead of Quadrant MSL, agency in 

charge of award nominees selection and engagement, Ranti Olaniyan said, “Every year, we nominate young Nigerians, between ages 25 and 40, who meet specific selection criteria along the reach and scope of their work, duration since the commencement of their work or initiative, and the potential for scale and impact on wider socio-economic outcomes.”

