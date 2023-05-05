Ethiopian Marks 50 Years of UK’s Operation

Ethiopian Airlines, the leading and fastest growing airline in Africa, is celebrating the 50th year of the launch of its service to the UK in April 1973.

Ethiopian Airlines’ inaugural flight arrived in London-Heathrow on a Boeing 720-B commencing with two flights a week. The flight was originally operated via Cairo, Rome and Frankfurt with First Class and Economy Class.



Today, Ethiopian offers daily non-stop A350 Airbus flights from London Heathrow (Terminal 2) to Addis Ababa, and 4 weekly B787 Dreamliner flights from Manchester (Terminal 2) to Addis Ababa, carrying over 10,000 passengers monthly, with connections to over 60 destinations across Africa. Commenting on the Anniversary, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “Positioned as the Heart of Europe, the UK has always been a strong and important market for Ethiopian Airlines. Celebrating 50 years is a success story of our loyalty to serving the UK with both passenger and freighter flights. As we mark half a century since we first landed in the UK, we look forward to an ever growing service to the country with more destinations and flights.”



Area Manager UK and Ireland, Henock Woubishet, said: “This is a big anniversary for Ethiopian Airlines as it highlights our unwavering commitment to serving the UK. During the rest of the year, we will be celebrating this milestone with a series of events including FAM trips, campaigns and promotions. We want to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the travelling public and our partners in UK’s travel industry for supporting our journey over the decades.”

Currently, Ethiopian serves more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations including 21 cities in Europe.