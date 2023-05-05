  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Buhari Commiserates with Minister of State for Power, Jedy-Agba, over Father’s Demise

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Royal Family of Agba, the government and people of Cross River State in mourning the passing of His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Item 111 of Utugwang, Uti Ukani 1 of Obudu, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area (LGA).

Expressing his commiserations to the Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba, the President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, believed that His Royal Majesty’s steadfast devotion and dedication to the well-being of his people since ascending to the throne in 1959 will never be forgotten.

As one of the longest serving Monarchs in Africa and recipient of numerous honours both at home and abroad, the President affirmed that the wisdom, courage, dignity and magnanimity of the beloved Royal Father in the several positions he held will continue to serve as a shining example to all.

‘‘On a personal level, I will remember His Majesty for gifting the nation with responsible and patriotic children like Prince Goddy, who are passionate with the vision of a more stable, prosperous and united Nigeria,’’ the President said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Royal Father and comfort to all who mourn.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.