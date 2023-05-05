Buhari Commiserates with Minister of State for Power, Jedy-Agba, over Father’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Royal Family of Agba, the government and people of Cross River State in mourning the passing of His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Item 111 of Utugwang, Uti Ukani 1 of Obudu, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area (LGA).

Expressing his commiserations to the Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba, the President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, believed that His Royal Majesty’s steadfast devotion and dedication to the well-being of his people since ascending to the throne in 1959 will never be forgotten.

As one of the longest serving Monarchs in Africa and recipient of numerous honours both at home and abroad, the President affirmed that the wisdom, courage, dignity and magnanimity of the beloved Royal Father in the several positions he held will continue to serve as a shining example to all.

‘‘On a personal level, I will remember His Majesty for gifting the nation with responsible and patriotic children like Prince Goddy, who are passionate with the vision of a more stable, prosperous and united Nigeria,’’ the President said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Royal Father and comfort to all who mourn.