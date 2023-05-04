TD Africa Introduces Ring Home Security Products in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s distributor of tech and lifestyle products, has announced an agreement to distribute select Ring home security devices in Nigeria.

TD revealed this Lagos last week during the launch of Ring home security devices to its distribution partners in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the home security devices, Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, said: “We are delighted to add Ring to a growing list of globally recognised brands we represent in Nigeria. Through the collaboration, we are confident of bringing the Ring range of intelligent home security solutions to the homes of many Nigerians through our nationwide network of channel partners.’’

Vice President, Emerging Markets, Ring, Mohammad Meraj Hoda, said: “At Ring, our mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. We re-imagined home security with products like Ring Video Doorbell, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, and Stick Up Cams. Now, we are excited to work with TD Africa to expand our product availability in Nigeria. We look forward to working together to bring our products to residents and continue to provide peace of mind to more customers around the world.”