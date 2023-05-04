Soludo: My Govt Committed to Transformational Leadership Style

•Swears-in two new aides

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said his government was adopting transformational style of leadership, to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The governor stated this yesterday, when he swore-in two new aides – a commissioner and a special adviser, to form members of the state executive council.

The aides included Mr. Christian Udechukwu as Commissioners for Industry and Mr. Evarist Uba as Special Adviser on Trade and Markets.

Soludo, who swore them in, at the executive council chambers of government house in Awka said: “There are basically two types of leadership: transactional and transformational leadership.

“Our government is tilted more towards making transformational changes. Our goal is one that we are passionate about. It will require people paying to serve. It may not be very smooth ride because of the sacrifices you will have to make.

“At the end, the satisfaction is the public good. It is what makes it worth it. It should be a daily reminder.

“I charge you therefore to try to always read and be mindful of the oath of office you just took. It contains the principles that will drive you,” Soludo said.

Soludo had two weeks ago announced the appointment of Udechukwu as the new Commissioner for Industry to replace Dr. Obinna Ngonadi, who was eased off the office.

Soludo charged them to consider their appointment as a different kind of call and service to Anambra people, pointing out that his government is committed to disruptive change in the positive sense