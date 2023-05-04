One Dead, Properties Destroyed as Cultists  Clash in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

One person was confirmed dead and several houses set ablaze at Eku community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday following a fierce clash between an anti-cult team and some suspected cultists.

THISDAY reliably gathered that the mayhem was triggered by the killing of a yet-to-be-identified young man in the early hours of the day.

Sources familiar with the incident revealed that a shop belonging to a former anti-cult member was set on fire during the clash.

A vehicle was also set ablaze and several properties destroyed leading to the streets in the community deserted for several hours.

As of 12 noon, the streets were largely deserted as people avoided being arrested or hurt.

Motorists and travellers were apprehensive as they travelled through the community to their destinations.

It was learnt that there was shooting throughout Tuesday night into early hours of yesterday.

The Police have reportedly deployed men across the town while efforts were being made to arrest the troublemakers.

It was learnt that trouble started last week from a fracas between two key persons in the community.

Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government, Mr. Ofobrukueta Victor confirmed the death and the crisis, saying he had gone to address the community to allow peace to reign.

He also said unconfirmed account linked the crisis to a misunderstanding between some members of the vigilance and the anti-cult group.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) did not respond to phone call for confirmation of the incident.