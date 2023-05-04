Niger APC Backs Senator Sani Musa for Deputy Senate President

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the post of deputy president of the Senate in the 10th Senate.

The chapter, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said that Musa is eminently qualified for the top position going by his antecedent.

The statement, which was signed by the State Secretary of the APC, Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Aliyu, described Musa as “a dedicated and staunch member of the party who has used his time and resources to build our party.

“Musa is a team player, a de-tribalised Nigerian and lover of both the old and the young. No doubt he has been able to build bridges of friendship between senators of different political parties within and outside the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Aliyu said that the state chapter of the APC “is very confident that he (Musa) is the square peg that should be put in the square hole.”

He argued that Niger State has contributed immensely to the victories of the party at the national level since 2015 when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was ousted from the seat of power at the national level.

“Apart from delivering the highest number of votes in the North-central geopolitical zone of the country, which ensured easy victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019, Niger State also in the two elections produced the Governor of Niger State, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello and also ensured the state’s House of Assembly was dominated almost 99 per cent by the APC.”

The statement further stated that “this trend continued in the recently concluded presidential, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections, which produced our President-elect, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, two senators Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa and seven out of the 10 House of Representatives seats.”

Aliyu, therefore, said that for equity, justice and fair play Musa should be the automatic person for the position of deputy president of the Senate and asked the leadership of the party at the national level and the president-elect to reward the state for its steadfastness with the position.

The Niger APC also told the party leadership that it would no longer be contended with having a Minister of State as has been done in the past.

“We want to plead with the president-elect to consider Niger State for a full ministerial position because we have had enough of minister of state. The essence of commitment to a political party is to reap the dividends of such loyalty and support to the party” Aliyu said.



