NAF Organises Free Medical Outreach for Residents of Edo Community

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No fewer than 1000 residents of Arougba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, have benefitted from Nigerian Air Force (NAF) medical outreach organised by 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF, Benin.

Speaking during the flagging off of the one-day event in Arougba Community, on Tuesday, the Commander, 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF, Benin, Air Commodore Nasiru Saidu, said that the outreach was organised to commemorate the 2023 NAF Day celebration.

Air Commodore Saidu, who was represented by the Group Medical Centre of NAF, Benin, Group Captain Adetunji Oguntuase, said that the effort was part of steps by the current leadership of the NAF to improve healthcare delivery to communities around its bases as its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

According to the commander, “Arougba Community was considered for this outreach because our institution is located close to your community.

“Today’s event signifies our commitment towards improving our civilian-military relationship (CMR).

“It is usually said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Therefore, this medical outreach will in no small way contribute to the health of the people of this community.

“You will have the privilege of free consultations with our team of medical experts. In addition, some screening exercises like, hepatitis, malaria and sugar test will be carried out.

“There will also be free dental checks, free eye examination and distribution of eyeglasses.

“The health professionals are here and ready to help you out with your health concerns. You are requested to avail yourselves the opportunity.

Saidu, however, said that provision would be made for treatment of some medical conditions that may require further treatment at the NAF Hospital in Benin.

He explained that the military medical facilities was opened to the public, adding that no one would deny anybody access as long as you clearly stated your mission at the gate.

In his remarks, the Ohen of Arougba Community, His Royal Highness, Jeffery Omosomwan, thanked the commander for the kind gesture.

He said that the gesture is an indication that there is a good relationship between the civilians and the military, adding that “the people you see here are not only from this community but other communities around Arougba.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Richard Omoregie, thanked the NAF for the opportunity, and called on them to make the event a regular exercise.

“We are poor people who do not have the financial capabilities to seek medical attention in hospitals when we are sick. If we can have this regularly, it will be appropriate,” he said.