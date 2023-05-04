Lafarge Africa Shareholders Approve N32bn Dividend Payout

Kayode Tokede

The shareholders of Lafarge Africa Plc, have approved a dividend of N32 billion at the 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held recently in Lagos.

The dividend declared amidst a challenging operating year translates to a dividend payout of 200 kobo per share to the shareholders.

Addressing shareholders during the meeting, the Chairman of the company’s board, Prince Adebode Adefioye, stated that Lafarge Africa, has once again demonstrated business resilience despite the prevailing economic situations and challenges. He asserted that the company’s performance shows its commitment to granting shareholders a return on their investments.

According to him, “The domestic cement market remained strong with sustained demand, despite a slow-down experienced in the second half of the year due to pre-election activities, gas supply shortages and flooding in some parts of the country.”

Adefioye explained that the company remains committed to its sustainability ambitions and strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovation in products, building solutions and delivery with superior performance.

“By driving circular construction that reduces waste, and recycling of materials, we promote stewardship of the environment and contribute to the global decarbonization agenda. In line with Holcim’s 2030 ambition, we continue to increase the use of Alternative Fuel, thereby reducing our carbon footprint and accelerating our journey towards net zero by 2050,” he added.

Adefioye while appreciating the Shareholders for their continued support and contributions towards the achievement of the strong performance for the past year, noted that the proposed dividend will be paid on the 28th of April 2023 to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th of April 2023.

Also commenting, the Country CEO, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, says: “Paying dividends is part of our company’s obligations to our shareholders and we do our best to delight our shareholders. You can see the excitement, the engagement, and the loyalty to the company. We have to pay these back through improved dividends every year.”

Speaking on the outlook for the new year, Dokani stated: “2023 is showing good promise, the market is recovering and we look forward to an impressive and strong year.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, Chairman, Audit Committee, Lafarge Africa., who represented the Shareholders, expressed the shareholders’ delight in the performance of the company despite the challenges experienced in the year 2022. “Shareholders are absolutely happy because the results are looking very bright. We have received about N32 billion dividend this year and that is exciting. The return on investment in Lafarge is superb and we are looking forward to a better 2023”

In the year ended 2022, Lafarge Africa Company increased its revenue by 27per cent from N293 billion recorded in 2021 to N373 billion as Operating Profit improved by 29.3per cent on the back of net sales improvement to close at N84.2 billion.