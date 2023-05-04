Gombe APC Expels Senator Bulus Amos over Alleged Anti-party Activities

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has expelled the Senator representing the South Senatorial zone, Bulus Amos for alleged anti-party activities.

This is as Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State yesterday applauded APC for expelling Senators Danjuma Goje and Amos Bulus.

Former Governor Danjuma Goje was sent out of the party for the same reason almost a month ago.

Bulus like Senator Goje was accused of working for an opposition party throughout the polls.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Gombe South vice chairman, Musa Awak, said his office would unconditionally abide by the decision of the Senator’s Bambam ward in Balanga local government that expelled Senator Bulus.

According to him, “though we are on ground and following events as they unfold, yet we concede to the fact that the APC executive at the ward level are closer to the people than us”.

“Our major concern as democrats is fair hearing and since we were satisfied that the senator was served notice to attend trials which he ignored, we just have to abide by his expulsion,” Awak said.

Also, the APC Balanga chairman, Ali Kachala said: “When we invited him, he couldn’t convince us he didn’t work against APC at the just concluded elections. We remember he once boasted that no one can expel him; now that we have done just that we await his action.”

The party chairman in Bambam ward, Muhammadu Kaka regretted that Bulus’ stance at the election affected the fortune of the party as many candidates lost their bids.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday applauded APC for expelling Senators Danjuma Goje and Amos Bulus.

The duo represent Gombe Central and South respectively.

Goje and Bulus were sacked from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the state’s international airport after three-week break to lessee hajj, Governor Yahaya said he was in tune with happenings in the state while away in Saudi Arabia: “I am a member of APC, whatever the party has done I support.

“APC in the country and more especially in Gombe State has good leadership,” he added.

He, however, promised to continue with developmental projects that earned him second term in office.

