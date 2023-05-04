Benue Accuses APC of Running  Parallel Government

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government has accused the All Progresses Congress (APC) led Transition Committee (TC) of plotting a parallel government before the May 29th hand-over of government.

This followed a demand by the APC incoming government transition committee that the state government should hand over relevant financial documents.

According to the Secretary to the Benue State Government Professor Anthony Ijohor, the press statement issued by the team constituted by the Benue state Governor-elect in which the group accused the state Transition Committee put in place by the governor of the state of delaying the presentation of handover notes to it as an attempt to run a parallel government.

He said the group further demanded among others, “Comprehensive Hand-over Notes covering the period of the outgoing administration i.e. 2015 – 2023 for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Debt Profile and the state of finances of the State.”

Ijohor said: “It must be stated in unequivocal terms that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not provide for a parallel government in any state. Governor Samuel Ortom remains the Governor of Benue State till May 29, 2023, and he is

expected to handover to the Governor-elect and not a transition committee.

The demand made by the team of the Governor-elect is therefore, unconstitutional and an aberration.”

The Benue State Transition Committee already held its inaugural meeting where it was agreed that Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will subsequently brief the Committee.

“We expect the team of the incoming Governor to cooperate with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition of power, instead of going to the press to raise unfounded alarms.”