31 Petitions Filed in 2 Election Petition Tribunals in Niger, Says Secretary

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 31 petitions have been filed before the Governorship/ National and State House of Assembly Tribunals in Minna, Niger State.

This was disclosed by the secretary of the tribunal, Mr. Usman Jankoli.

Jankoli, however, said there is so far no petition arising from the governorship election before the two tribunals.

According to Jankoli said four petitions were filed against the outcome of the senatorial elections while eight were submitted against the House of Representatives’ polls.

He said that 19 petitions have been filed against the outcome of the House of Assembly’s election.

“The registry has been put on notice for additional three petitions of the House of Assembly on the aftermath of the re-run election held on April 15, 2023,” Jankoli disclosed, adding that the tribunal has 180 days to complete the process.

It would be recalled that the inaugural sitting of the two tribunal took place in the chambers of the Niger State Chief Judge on Tuesday with the Chairman, Justice Angela Otaluka, assuring all parties of fairness in the discharge of their duty.