PDP Screens Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi Deputy Governorship  Nominees

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of an eight-man committee  to serve on the Deputy Governorship Screening Committee.

The committee is to screen all deputy governorship candidates of the  party for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States for the upcoming on November 11.

In a statement by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Nature,   it said the exercise is scheduled to hold on Thursday May 4 in Abuja by 12:00 noon.

The screening committee is headed by Barrister Mark Jacobs as chairman, with Prof. Aisha Madawaki , Barrister Okey Muo-Aroh. Alkali Ismail, Harry Oranezi, Paschal Adigwe as members.

Barrister Aminu Musa Koko will serve as the secretary of the screening committee,  Peter Nebolisa will serve as the administrative secretary.             

The National Organising Secretary urged the committee that  “In carrying out this ccccccassignment, you are expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the PDP Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections and the 2022 Electoral Act. 

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the party,” he charged the committee.

