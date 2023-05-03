NLC Moves to Stop Flights to Owerri over Dispute with Imo

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday ordered workers in Imo State to embark on an industrial action beginning from today.

The NLC also said it had resolved to work with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to paralyse the aviation sector in Imo State following alleged disruption of workers’ May Day celebrations by agents of the state government.

Crisis broke out during the May Day celebrations in Owerri, the Imo State capital, over a yet-to-be-resolved issue that arose from election of NLC in April for which the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, was being accused of interference.

In a letter addressed to Lagos branch of the Congress, and signed by the General-Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the Congress said the industrial action would begin today by 12 midnight.

It specifically directed its Lagos State Council to begin immediate mobilisation of its affiliate unions in the aviation sector in order to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos State for Owerri, Imo State capital.

The NLC letter read: “As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo state yesterday by the Imo state Governor, an emergency CWC meeting of the NLC and TUC was held yesterday at the National Headquarters.

“It was resolved that we embark on a comprehensive industrial action against the state government beginning from Wednesday the 3th day of May, 2023

“Consequently, as part of our effort to enforce compliance, you are kindly requested to work with the TUC and other affiliates especially those in the aviation sector to ensure that no flight leaves the Lagos Airport to Owerri, Imo state starting from 12 Midnight today.

“Ensure that you put all effort to achieve full compliance. Do remain assured of the commitment of the leadership of the congress towards the protection of workers in all parts of this country.”

Ugboaja said the resolution to embark on the measure came from an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NLC and the TUC held shortly after the May Day celebrations was disrupted.