FITC Launches Future of Work Academy

FITC has launched a new knowledge offering, the FITC Future of Work Academy (FITC FOWA).

FOWA was unveiled at the highly impactful Future of Work Roundtable event organized by FITC with the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Workforce: Equipping Youths for the Jobs of the Future.” Accelerated by the pandemic, the future of work is being shaped by technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and connectivity driving new talent models and necessitating the expansion of new skills. Reputed for knowledge innovation, FITC introduces Future of Work Academy (FOWA) which comprises seven schools namely the School of Data Analytics, School of Data Science, School of Cyber Security, School of Coding, School of Graphic Design, School of Digital Marketing, and School of Product Design and Management.

In her Welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO of FITC, Chizor Malize, emphasized the critical role of the academy in equipping young people with relevant 21st-century workplace skills. She noted that the future of work is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with rapid advances in technology and automation necessitating the need to prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow, by improving their employability levels and equipping them to thrive in a dynamic and ever-changing work environment.According to Malize, “The FITC Future of Work Academy is an innovative initiative that is designed to equip the African Youth with relevant workplace skills while building a pipeline of talents for the Nigerian Financial services Sector, a critical sector to the nation’s economy’.

In her Goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Chairman of the FITC Board, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad emphasized the profound impact of technology globally.

She noted that post the Covid-19 pandemic, technology is at the forefront of transforming the way we live, work, and conduct business with direct impact on work and the workplace.