Eschew Lackadaisical, Anti-social Behaviours, FPA Rector Tells New Students

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Fresh ND I and HND I students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti have been advised to shun all forms of lack of commitment to their studies and other unwarranted anti-social behaviours that may be inimical to their progress, as well as to the peace and stability of the institution.

The Rector, Dr. Temitope John Alake charged the new students admitted for the 2022/2023 academic session to see their admission as a rare priviledge to have been considered among many others who were not so fortunate to be admitted.

He implored them to do their best in the course of their studentship to excel, as the future looks promising ahead of them.

Alake stated that the institution has continued and will continue in its stride to maintain its status and standard as a polytechnic that is sought after and one of the best in the country.

While emphasising that the Institution under his watch will not condone any form of vandalism or social rascality capable of demeaning or bringing the Polytechnic into disrepute, Alake apprised the Matriculants with the essence of the core values of his administration, which he reiterated is anchored on Discipline, Integrity, Sacrifice, Excellence, Creativity and Teamwork, (DISECT)

As a way to promote diligence in academics and further encourage hard work on the part of serious students, 63 scholars, who came top of their respective classes at NDI and HNDI levels during the 2021/2022 academic session received cash award with certificate of commendation from the rector.

The rector charged the matriculating students to also give serious attention to their skills acquisition, which are numerous, through the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Development and Vocational Studies (CEDVS) as well as their unhindered participation in sporting activities as these extra skills will complement their certificate upon graduation.

Alake assured the new students that the management under his watch will do everything possible within the available resources to enhance students’ welfare and give them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in their academics