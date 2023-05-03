Ekweremadu: Lawmakers Write UK Court, Plead for Clemency

•ECOWAS parliament speaker, too

Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu in Abuja



Nearly one month after former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to a United Kingdom court that found former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, guilty of organ harvesting, and pleaded for leniency, and few days before his actual sentencing on May 5, the House of Representatives has appealed to the UK government to grant Ekweremadu and his wife clemency. This followed a motion of urgent national importance moved at plenary, yesterday, by House Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu.

Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, also wrote to the London court to appeal for clemency for the former lawmaker.

Ekweremadu and wife were convicted of organ trafficking by the Central Criminal Court, Old Baily, London, with their sentence due to be pronounced Friday, May 5.

However, at plenary, yesterday, Okechukwu moved a motion of urgent national importance in which he drew the attention of the House to the longstanding history and cordial relations between Nigeria and the UK, saying the UK government should temper justice with mercy in the case of the Ekweremadus.

He said Ekweremadu and wife acted under the natural instincts of parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes.

Okechukwu also said the former Deputy Senate President acted within his limited knowledge of the UK laws and did write to the UK High Commission to support the medical visa application for the potential donor and did declare the purpose of the trip. He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to engage all diplomatic steps and other necessary interventions to save the Ekweremadus from their current travails.

Okechukwu stated his ground for the motion, thus, “Aware that Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian citizen, serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, and former Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, and his wife, Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu, were tried and convicted by the Central Criminal Court, London, the United Kingdom (UK) for offences relating to the breach of the novel Modern Slavery Act.

“Aware that it is a common practice in international relations for nations, including the UK, to seek relief for their citizens involved in situations such as that of the Ekweremadus. Cognisant that elder statesmen, such as former Military Head of State and President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, has made a passionate plea for clemency, testifying also to Senator Ekweremadu’s character as a patriot, god-fearing, progressive citizen, who has served Nigeria and West Africa as former three-term Deputy President of the Senate as well as Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.”

Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while pleading for clemency, in his own contribution to the motion, said it behoved the government of any country, wherever their citizens were distressed or found in situations such as this, to intervene.

Gbajabiamila made reference to the American citizen, and basketballer, Britney Griner, who was arrested by the Russian authorities, and recalled that while the crime escalated, the US government did not relent for a day until her release was secured.

He urged the UK court to consider the noble acts of Ekweremadu’s life and judge him on the totality of that life rather than solely on this last worst act.

Gbajabiamila, thereafter, asked the Clerk of the House to ensure he conveyed the plea of the House of Representatives to the British High Commission in Nigeria for onward transmission to the British courts and authorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Consulate in Britain, and the British parliament.

The speaker stated, “I am going to use this opportunity to speak to the Crown and, of course, the British judicial system not in the bid to absolve the former Deputy President of the Senate of any offences he may have committed, but to plead for clemency. I will, on behalf of the House of Representatives, also speak to the British government and judicial system.

“For as long as I have known Senator Ike Ekweremadu, he has been a brilliant lawyer, distinguished public servant, and dedicated family man. Over the course of two decades of shared service in the national legislature, he has become a dear friend and trusted colleague.

“For these reasons, his arrest by authorities in the United Kingdom on charges of conspiring to arrange the travel of another Nigerian citizen to harvest his organs was a terrible shock. These revelations are a far departure from the character of the man, as I have known him, and fall far short of the standards of behaviour expected from a person of his standing.

“All that has come to light since his arrest has been deplorable and deeply unpleasant. For 24 years since the return to democratic governance in Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu has served the people of his community, his state and his country with vigour and dedication. For most of that time, he has been a member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He has used this office to advance the cause of democracy, champion critical reforms and advocate for the development of his constituency. Through his Ikeoha Foundation, he and his wife have helped provide access to quality education and healthcare for thousands of people in his community and his state.

“Their public service and private philanthropy have helped improve the social, economic and political fortunes of their communities and aided the personal and professional progress of many.

“None of this suggests that either Ike Ekweremadu or his wife should be above the law or held to a different standard than any other citizen. I recount these things to present a whole perspective so that in this moment of consequence, the judgement of the court may take into consideration the Ekweremadu history of honourable living and distinguished service, their contributions to a better world and the possibility that, given a chance, through the penitence of service, both Ike and his wife can yet atone for their failings and find forgiveness before God and man.

“The welfare of two young Nigerians lies at the heart of this case. I hope that after all this is done, Mr David Nwamini, the complaining witness, will go on to a long and productive life, free from the trauma of his recent travails.

“For Ms Sonia Ekeremadu, Ike’s young daughter, whose well-being necessitated the unfortunate actions that have now led to these terrible consequences for all involved, the nightmare of a dangerous diagnosis is compounded beyond measure by the real possibility that the two people most responsible for her care may shortly be committed to terms of punishment from which they will be unable to offer even a loving embrace when nothing else will do.”

On his part, ECOWAS Parliament speaker, in a letter addressed to Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal court, Old Bailey, London, titled, “A Plea for Leniency Re: Senator Ike Ekweremadu,” said, “I am aware of the conviction and pending sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu (my predecessor in office) and his wife, Mrs. Beatrice Ekweremadu, who had just undergone trial at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey over the breach of UK laws relating to organ trafficking and modern slavery.”

In the letter dated April 6, 2023, Tunis said, “My name is Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, Speaker of the Fifth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament/Community Parliament (an organisation similar in nature and function as the European Parliament). I am also a former Majority Leader and currently a Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Sierra Leone, where I have served since 2012.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu had over a decade of service with the ECOWAS Parliament. Within that period, he was Speaker of the Third Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament from 2011 to 2015. He equally served as the First Deputy Speaker of the Second Legislature of the Parliament from 2007 to 2011. Ekweremadu is highly appreciated in the Parliament and the West African sub-region for his sterling roles in the development of the Community Parliament and the preservations and stabilisation of democracy in the sub-region.

“I wish to recall that as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament in 2009, he chaired the ECOWAS Parliament Ad Hoc Committee on the Political Situations in Niger Republic and the Republic of Guinea. His efforts in that regard contributed in no small measure towards resolving the impasse in the two ECOWAS Member States.

“As speaker, he strenuously and diligently guided the ECOWAS Parliament in the actualisation of the 2011-2015 Strategic Plan of the Community Parliament, among them, the strengthening of the institutional role and powers of the ECOWAS Parliament and the promotion and defense of human rights, justice, gender, democracy, peace, and security in the sub-region.

“He rallied the Parliament against unconstitutional takeover of power in West Africa, as well as the menace of terrorism, insurgency, and militancy. He visited virtually every flashpoint, sometimes at his very personal expense, in the quest to preserve democracy, peace, and stability in the sub- region.

“Importantly, we, to a very great extent, owe it to his leadership the Enhancement of the Powers of the Community Parliament, a cause he dedicated himself and his resources to in the determined bid of the Third Legislature to transit the Parliament from a consultative to a legislative Parliament. In addition, we will always be grateful to his leadership for the infrastructural transformation of the ECOWAS Parliament.”

Tunis stated further, “I also wish to recall Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s interventions in his personal capacity towards the welfare of parliamentarians and their constituents in special need throughout his long years of service in the Community Parliament. Many Members of Parliament had had the opportunity of attending the Annual Ikeoha Foundation Day where he, together with his wife, doled out full scholarships and bursary awards to indigent students to brighten their future, while equally empowering widows and the youth.

“In view of Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s contributions to the West African Community Parliament and his knowledge of the sub-region, as well as his wide experience as a ranking Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, longest-serving presiding officer of the legislature in Nigeria, and a member of several international legislative institutions, such as the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, International Parliamentary Congress, Climate Parliament, among others, it could be understood why he has been a major asset to the ECOWAS region.

“He remains a priceless resource and his long absence owing to his circumstance since June 2022 has denied us his invaluable service. It remains dreadful if he faces a long prison sentence in the present circumstance.

“Concerning his daughter, Sonia, I wish to state that it is a common feeling among parents, especially in Africa, not to bury or survive his or her child. As a father, therefore, I can easily relate with the pains, dilemma, and crossroads of the senator and his wife over the health condition of their ailing daughter, who must still undergo a kidney transplant to stand a chance of surviving to fulfil her destiny.

“And who else could foot the bills better and also provide that morale support for the daughter? It still remains Senator and Mrs. Ekweremadu. It is certain that Sonia cannot survive the absence of her parents in her present health condition.

“At this juncture, I wish to add that I totally stand against the crime for which the senator and his spouse have been convicted. The Community Parliament also stands against it.

“We do not support organ harvesting in anyway and by any method. Nevertheless, we believe that lessons have been learnt, not only by Ekweremadu, but by everybody.

“In view of all these, therefore, I wish to fervently appeal to the honourable court, on behalf of the ECOWAS Parliament, for leniency in meting out justice to the couple. We understand the position of the law, but only appeal that the honourable court puts on a human face in this circumstance and temper justice with mercy, especially considering his good behaviour and contributions to the good of the society, the less privileged, and democracy.”