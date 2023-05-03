Confusion as Abia Lawmakers Purportedly Impeach Speaker Outside Assembly

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



With barely some 27 days to the end of its term, the Abia State House of Assembly, has been plunged into crisis following a purported impeachment of the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji, by some members.

The impeachment proceedings, carried out yesterday morning outside the House of Assembly complex was recorded in a video, which immediately went viral.

But in a swift reaction, the speaker convened and presided over a plenary session at about 3.00pm attended by eight other members, where he also announced the removal of the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu and other lawmakers in the “rebel” camp.

Hon Mandela Obasi, representing Ohafia North State constituency, was appointed the new Deputy Speaker.

However, in the impeachment video, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu presided over the proceedings during which Hon Kennedy Njoku moved the motion for the removal of the a speaker. The motion was seconded by Hon Chijioke Chukwu.

Njoku, who represents Osisioma state constituency, said Orji was no longer fit to continue in office as Speaker because of his insensitivity to the welfare of the members of the state legislature.

“I want to move a motion considering the present situation in the House of Assembly and the feelings of members towards the speaker of the 7th House, Engr. Chinedum Orji, of his insensitivity to the welfare of members and other sundry activities.

“It is clear to us that all these have led to gross misconduct on the office of the Speaker. Hence, I move a motion for the removal of the speaker,” he said, reading out a list of 18 members, out of 24, who signed for the impeachment of the speaker.

With Orji still holding sway as speaker backed by his loyalists and the rival group having its own Speaker in Hon Apugo, the 7th Abia Assembly is primed to end its term on a note of crisis.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has directed that security agencies should not allow any member of the House in the opposing camp to come close to the House of Assembly complex.